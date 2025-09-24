Advertisement
Home / World

As support from friends bleeds away, Netanyahu urges his people to embrace a new reality

Adrian Blomfield
Daily Telegraph UK·
Protesters gather outside the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, demanding an end to the war and the return of Israeli hostages, in west Jerusalem on September 03. Photo / Getty Images

Rarely has Israel looked so isolated.

Old friends in Europe have turned against it.

Newer ones in the Arab world are questioning whether they made a mistake.

Donald Trump may remain steadfast, but Israel is haemorrhaging support among ordinary Americans.

With allies racing to recognise – Britain among them – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cast Israel as standing defiantly alone against a hostile world.

Save