Premium
As sabotage in Europe mounts, so do calls to retaliate against Russia

Lara Jakes
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A Ukrainian soldier in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on July 14, 2024. Europe's potential responses to Russia's tactics could include retaliatory hybrid warfare, more military support for Ukraine and further economic penalties against Moscow. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

A Ukrainian soldier in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on July 14, 2024. Europe's potential responses to Russia's tactics could include retaliatory hybrid warfare, more military support for Ukraine and further economic penalties against Moscow. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

The swarm of Russian drones that flew into Poland last week sparked outrage across Europe and dire warnings about violating Nato airspace — but no overt retaliation from a military alliance trying to avoid conflict with a nuclear-armed neighbour.

European officials blamed Moscow when the navigation system faltered this

