Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As his sixth prime minister faces the chop, the French leader is rapidly running out of road

By Henry Samuel
Daily Telegraph UK·
11 mins to read

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Tanned after a short summer break in southern France, Emmanuel Macron has returned to Paris to face a political crisis largely of his own making.

Tomorrow NZT, the centrist French President will no doubt lose his sixth prime minister.

François Bayrou appears to be for the chop in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save