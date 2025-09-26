Advertisement
Home / World

As Gaza engulfs European politics, Italy sends navy ship on unlikely mission

Anthony Faiola, Stefano Pitrelli
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Activists say Gaza aid flotilla boats were hit by drones during a mission in Mediterranean. Photo / Getty Images

One of United States President Donald Trump’s staunch allies, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, took office in 2022 as one of Israel’s most vocal supporters in Europe.

Fast-forward to the present. As the political ground shifts, she has dispatched an Italian warship to aid a flotilla attempting to break

