As America’s elderly population increases, the ranks of nurses to care for them are growing

By Jariel Arvin
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

The number of nurse practitioners specialising in geriatrics has more than tripled in the US since 2010, a study found.

On Fridays, Stephanie Johnson has a busy schedule, driving her navy-blue Jeep from one patient’s home to the next, seeing eight people in all.

Pregnant with her second child, she has a backpack instead of a traditional black bag to carry a laptop and essential medical supplies -

