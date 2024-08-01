Diana-Maria Riva, Lisa Vidal and others protest at the SAG-AFTRA video game picket at Warner Bros Studios. Photo / Getty Images

Striking video game voice actors and motion-capture performers in the United States have held their first picket in front of Warner Bros Games and say artificial intelligence is a threat to their professions.

“The models they’re using have been trained on our voices without our consent at all, with no compensation,” voice actor and video game strike captain Leeanna Albanese told Reuters on the picket line yesterday.

Video game voice actors and motion-capture performers called a strike last week over failed labour contract negotiations focused on AI-related protections for workers.

This marks the latest strike in Hollywood after union writers and actors took action last year, with AI also being a major concern.

“I think when you remove the human element from any interactive project, whether it be a video game or TV show, an animated series, a movie, and you put AI in replacement for the human element, we can tell,” British voice actor Jeff Leach said. “I’m a gamer, I’m a digester of this content.”