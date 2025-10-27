Google signed off on a 25-year agreement to purchase power from the facility once it is restarted. Photo / 123rf

Google has unveiled a plan to restart a nuclear facility in Iowa to power the company’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, in the latest collaboration between tech giants and electric industry players.

Under an announcement with electric power company NextEra Energy, the Duane Arnold Energy Center, which shuttered in 2020, would return to service in 2029 “to help power Google’s growing cloud and AI [artificial intelligence] infrastructure in Iowa”, the companies said in a joint press release.

Google signed off on a 25-year agreement to purchase power from the facility once it is restarted. The plant will be 100% owned by NextEra, which struck a deal with minority owners to purchase the share in the plant it doesn’t currently own, the companies said.

“As the US enters a new era of innovation and opportunity driven by AI, this strategic collaboration aims to enable Google to grow its business needs responsibly,” the press release, which praised nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power, said.

AI has emerged as a major source of energy demand.