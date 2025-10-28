Advertisement
Home / World

‘Arrested for singing’: Russia’s case against teen busker stirs anger

AFP
2 mins to read

Russian teen Naoko fined for performing anti-war songs in Saint Petersburg. Photo / Olga Maltseva, AFP

Supporters of an 18-year-old Russian busker arrested after performing anti-war songs in public expressed frustration at the legal case against her as she attended court today.

Diana Loginova, known by the stage name Naoko, was fined 30,000 roubles ($692) by a Saint Petersburg court today for “discrediting

