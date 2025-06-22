Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Masked assailants kill bride, wound guests in French wedding attack. Photo / Getty Images

Armed men opened fire at a wedding party in southeastern France early on Sunday, killing two people, including the bride, and wounding three others, including a child.

The attack in the village of Goult occurred around 4.30am (local time).

Prosecutors say the bride and groom were leaving the party when they were confronted by masked assailants who opened fire, the source close to the investigation added.

The 27-year-old bride died and one of the attackers was run over and killed by the bride and groom’s car as they tried to escape on foot.

The groom, 25, and a 13-year-old who was in the couple’s car received serious injuries.