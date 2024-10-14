The two reportedly had a “confrontation” and Fosler was shot and killed, leading to Spencer facing a preliminary first-degree murder charge.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said it was a “tragic situation and my thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

Aaron Spencer has been charged after a man died. Photo / Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

Online appeal

Spencer’s wife Heather launched an online appeal in the wake of her husband’s arrest, telling supporters their family had “been through the unimaginable” and their lives had been “turned upside down” as their “fears were realised”.

“In spring/summer 2024 our then 13-year-old child was targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend,” Heather Spencer wrote.

“Our family did not know this monster. He just appeared in a place where our child should have been safe and got access to her phone number. And that’s all it took.

“We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50,000 bond. He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child.”

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley confirmed to USA Today that Fosler was arrested earlier this year for internet stalking of a child and sexual assault and released on bond.

Spencer said she and her husband were awoken that morning to their daughter’s dog barking and went to check on her.

“In that moment we lived every parent’s biggest fear as we realised our teen child was missing,” she wrote.

“We frantically searched our home/property and started calling friends, family, and 911. My husband immediately got into his truck to go blindly searching for our child.”

Heather Spencer claimed her husband came across Fosler driving with their daughter and chased him.

“As soon as the predator knew my husband was behind him, he ran. The chase ended in an accident. Aaron was able to retrieve our child alive, but in the process he was attacked and did what he had to do to protect himself and our minor child,” she said. “He is now facing an outrageous murder 1 charge.”

His family is now seeking donations to pay for his legal defence.