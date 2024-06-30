A jury found Anthony Martinez guilty of all charges including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son. Photo / AP

A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life on convictions including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son, according to court proceedings.

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, to life in prison on the murder conviction, with additional prison sentences linked to child abuse and kidnapping convictions in the abuse of the deceased child and an older sibling.

Additionally, cumulative sentences of three years’ prison were added on two convictions for aggravated assault, which can be served concurrently or credited against time served.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Martinez declined to speak during the court hearing but wrote a letter to his children that was read aloud by a defence attorney, apologising “for all the things I put you through.”

A legal representative for Martinez did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment.