Visual arts teacher Ariel Bassano (left) stands next to a painting identified by Dutch newspaper AD as believed to be Portrait of a Lady by Italian Baroque portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi, allegedly stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector, as it is displayed at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Mar del Plata. Photo / AFP

Visual arts teacher Ariel Bassano (left) stands next to a painting identified by Dutch newspaper AD as believed to be Portrait of a Lady by Italian Baroque portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi, allegedly stolen by the Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector, as it is displayed at the Public Prosecutor's Office in Mar del Plata. Photo / AFP

Argentine police have recovered an 18th century painting, originally stolen from a Dutch Jewish art collector, over a week after it appeared in a property ad but then couldn’t be found, investigators said today.

Prosecutors said that Portrait of a Lady by Italian baroque portraitist Giuseppe Ghislandi, which was photographed hanging in the home of the daughter of a senior World War II SS officer, had been returned by the woman’s lawyer.

Art expert Ariel Bassano, who worked on the case, told reporters it was “in good condition for its age, as it dates from 1710”.

He was quoted by the local La Capital Mar del Plata newspaper as valuing it at “around US$50,000 ($85,000)”.

The painting was recognised last month by the Dutch newspaper AD in photographs of a house for sale in the seaside resort of Mar del Plata.