The victims were homeless and mostly elderly people, added Lello Sanchez.
The investigation started after evidence emerged that five missing people had last been seen alive in the same place, near an old bus terminal in the city of San Salvador de Jujuy.
Security footage showed two of them getting into taxis with the same person at different times.
A taxi driver took police to the house where he had dropped his clients.
The man, who insists he is innocent, was charged Monday with aggravated homicide and placed in pre-trial detention for four months pending the investigation that Lello Sanchez said was at an “early stage”.
Investigators were still in the process of analysing the remains and extracting DNA samples from relatives of missing persons to try and identify the dead.