Police have uncovered grisly evidence at the home of an alleged Argentine serial killer. Photo / Getty Images

Argentine police have arrested an alleged serial killer who preyed on homeless people he brought to his home where he murdered and dismembered them, officials said on Tuesday.

The murders – at least five are known to investigators – always took place on Fridays.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after a raid on his home last week yielded human “bones, blood, pieces of skin and even a nose,” Attorney General Sergio Lello Sanchez of the Jujuy province told AFP.

The raid was the result of clues gathered from analysing security camera footage.

At the house where they arrested the man, police also encountered a 16-year-old boy who appeared scared and said he was the owner’s nephew, said Lello Sanchez.