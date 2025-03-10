Advertisement
Argentina mourns as flash floods claim 16 lives - more missing

AFP
3 mins to read

Aerial view of a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca. Photo / AFP

Aerial view of a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca. Photo / AFP

  • Argentina declared three days of national mourning after flash floods killed sixteen people.
  • The floods in Bahia Blanca caused US$400 million in damage and left areas without power.
  • President Javier Milei authorised US$9.2 million in emergency aid; search efforts for the missing continue.

Argentina announced three days of national mourning on Monday after authorities raised the death toll from recent flash flooding to 16, with more still missing.

The deadly floods struck Saturday, when a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in and around Bahia Blanca, a major port city in the south of Buenos Aires province, with entire neighbourhoods inundated by the fast-rising waters.

The Latin American nation has been particularly shaken by tragic reports of two girls, aged 1 and 5, being swept.

Provincial security minister Javier Alonso confirmed their disappearance on Monday, saying the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the rising waters when a surge ripped them away. Their mother was rescued.

Divers were continuing to search the area, where more than a metre of water remained, Alonso said.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles, meanwhile, told a press conference the flooding had caused US$400 million ($700m) in infrastructure damage.

Later, in a post on X, he said there were 16 confirmed deaths, “but there are likely to be more”.

People gather on a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca. Photo / AFP
People gather on a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca. Photo / AFP
Damaged vehicles are pictured the day after a heavy storm in Bahia Blanca, 600 km south of Buenos Aires. Photo / AFP
Damaged vehicles are pictured the day after a heavy storm in Bahia Blanca, 600 km south of Buenos Aires. Photo / AFP

The storm left much of the surrounding coastal area without power. At one point, city officials in Bahia Blanca suspended electricity due to the huge amount of water in the streets.

Argentine President Javier Milei “will declare three days of national mourning” for the deaths, his office said on Monday, without specifying when the period would begin.

“All areas of the national Government will remain dedicated... to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines,” the presidency said in a statement.

The Government has authorised emergency reconstruction aid of 10 billion pesos ($16m).

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi offered his condolences on Instagram to the victims' families.

“Much strength to all those who are having a rough time in this difficult moment,” he wrote.

Environment official Andrea Dufourg said at the weekend the extreme weather event was “a clear example of climate change”.

“Unfortunately, this will continue to take place... we have no other option than to prepare cities, educate citizens, establish effective early warning systems.”

Bahia Blanca has suffered past weather-related disasters, including a storm in December 2013 that claimed 13 lives. It caused houses to collapse and provoked widespread infrastructure damage.

- Agence France-Presse

