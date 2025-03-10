Divers were continuing to search the area, where more than a metre of water remained, Alonso said.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles, meanwhile, told a press conference the flooding had caused US$400 million ($700m) in infrastructure damage.

Later, in a post on X, he said there were 16 confirmed deaths, “but there are likely to be more”.

People gather on a flooded street after a powerful storm struck the city of Bahia Blanca. Photo / AFP

Damaged vehicles are pictured the day after a heavy storm in Bahia Blanca, 600 km south of Buenos Aires. Photo / AFP

The storm left much of the surrounding coastal area without power. At one point, city officials in Bahia Blanca suspended electricity due to the huge amount of water in the streets.

Argentine President Javier Milei “will declare three days of national mourning” for the deaths, his office said on Monday, without specifying when the period would begin.

“All areas of the national Government will remain dedicated... to assisting the victims in this moment of sorrow for all Argentines,” the presidency said in a statement.

The Government has authorised emergency reconstruction aid of 10 billion pesos ($16m).

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi offered his condolences on Instagram to the victims' families.

“Much strength to all those who are having a rough time in this difficult moment,” he wrote.

Environment official Andrea Dufourg said at the weekend the extreme weather event was “a clear example of climate change”.

“Unfortunately, this will continue to take place... we have no other option than to prepare cities, educate citizens, establish effective early warning systems.”

Bahia Blanca has suffered past weather-related disasters, including a storm in December 2013 that claimed 13 lives. It caused houses to collapse and provoked widespread infrastructure damage.

- Agence France-Presse