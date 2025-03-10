- Argentina declared three days of national mourning after flash floods killed sixteen people.
- The floods in Bahia Blanca caused US$400 million in damage and left areas without power.
- President Javier Milei authorised US$9.2 million in emergency aid; search efforts for the missing continue.
Argentina announced three days of national mourning on Monday after authorities raised the death toll from recent flash flooding to 16, with more still missing.
The deadly floods struck Saturday, when a year’s worth of rain fell in a matter of hours in and around Bahia Blanca, a major port city in the south of Buenos Aires province, with entire neighbourhoods inundated by the fast-rising waters.
The Latin American nation has been particularly shaken by tragic reports of two girls, aged 1 and 5, being swept.
Provincial security minister Javier Alonso confirmed their disappearance on Monday, saying the sisters had climbed onto the roof of a van with their mother to escape the rising waters when a surge ripped them away. Their mother was rescued.