Daughter Patricia Kadgien, 58, and her 60-year-old husband ultimately handed over the Ghislandi work, and later appeared in court, where they were charged with “concealment,” according to prosecutors.
Portrait of a Lady was part of the extensive collection of Jacques Goudstikker, who died while fleeing the Netherlands in 1940 when it was invaded by Nazi Germany.
It is thought to be worth about US$50,000 ($85,616.50) today, according to Argentine media reports.
Top German officials, led by Gestapo founder Hermann Goering, divvied up Goudstikker’s collection and Kadgien – a financial adviser to Adolf Hitler – was placed in charge of moving the plunder to South America.
After the war, the Dutch state retrieved some 300 works from the collection, most of which were returned to Goudstikker’s heirs, though many remain scattered around the globe.
Thousands of Nazis fled across the Atlantic after WWII, and many found refuge in Chile and Argentina.
