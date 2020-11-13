Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

'Are we getting invaded?' US boats faced Russian aggression near Alaska

9 minutes to read

A still image from video provided by the fishing vessel Blue North shows a Russian warship in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. Photo / via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Mike Baker

Russia has escalated its provocative encounters in the North Pacific this year, harassing boats in US fishing waters and sending bombers toward Alaska's shores.

The crew of the Bristol Leader was laying out its long

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.