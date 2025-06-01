‘Are the bricks evil?’: In a village built for Nazis, darkness lingers

Home / World

On the outskirts of Berlin, Waldsiedlung Krumme Lanke is an idyllic neighbourhood with a sinister past, and a symbol of Germany’s effort to both remember and forget.

One morning in January, Susanne Bücker, a family doctor in Berlin, woke up worried. National elections were approaching, and President Donald Trump’s most vocal advocate, Elon Musk, was publicly supporting Germany’s far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (or AfD), whose leaders have spouted Nazi slogans and downplayed the Holocaust. Bücker sent a letter

