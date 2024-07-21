A first year apprentice suffered physical abuse and sexual harassment at an air conditioning trade workplace in Australia. Photo / 123RF

An apprentice was hung from a noose and poked with a drill in his groin as part of prolonged bullying at work, with his employer fined A$10,000 ($11,116) over the abuse.

The first-year apprentice, was working for Celsius Ballarat Pty Ltd in Bakery Hill, near Ballarat, Victoria, Australia when he was targeted by colleagues.

He was too afraid to tell the directors of the company, in fear of retribution, but ended up going to police in February when he was lifted into a noose - leaving him unable to breathe for a few seconds.

During an investigation into the allegations, a Worksafe summary reveals the apprentice was subject to numerous physical assaults including being spat on, being placed in headlocks and being shot at with a nail gun.

He was also subject to sexually harassing comments and actions such as being hit in the groin, and taunting about the fact his biological father was not alive.