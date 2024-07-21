Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Apprentice hung from noose, had drill poked in groin in workplace bullying incident in Victoria, Australia

AAP
By Melissa Meehan
2 mins to read
A first year apprentice suffered physical abuse and sexual harassment at an air conditioning trade workplace in Australia. Photo / 123RF

A first year apprentice suffered physical abuse and sexual harassment at an air conditioning trade workplace in Australia. Photo / 123RF

An apprentice was hung from a noose and poked with a drill in his groin as part of prolonged bullying at work, with his employer fined A$10,000 ($11,116) over the abuse.

The first-year apprentice, was working for Celsius Ballarat Pty Ltd in Bakery Hill, near Ballarat, Victoria, Australia when he was targeted by colleagues.

He was too afraid to tell the directors of the company, in fear of retribution, but ended up going to police in February when he was lifted into a noose - leaving him unable to breathe for a few seconds.

During an investigation into the allegations, a Worksafe summary reveals the apprentice was subject to numerous physical assaults including being spat on, being placed in headlocks and being shot at with a nail gun.

He was also subject to sexually harassing comments and actions such as being hit in the groin, and taunting about the fact his biological father was not alive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A bucket of water mixed with paint was also thrown over him during a cold day on site and he was poked with a drill in the groin numerous times while on a ladder, the summary says.

It was all brought to a head on February 15, last year when two colleagues lifted him into a noose hanging from a strut in a roof cavity where they were working.

“The apprentice states that he was unable to breath for a few seconds,” court documents say.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last week, the company faced Ballarat Magistrates Court where it pleaded guilty and was without conviction sentenced to pay a fine of A$10,000 ($11,116) and to pay costs of A$3,227.

Without the guilty plea, the company would have been fined A$20,000 ($22,200) without conviction.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World