She blocked the Trump administration from federalising and deploying the National Guard anywhere in Illinois. By the time Perry ruled, Texas National Guard members had already been operating in the Chicago area.
The Trump administration appealed Perry’s order, accusing her of ignoring “the facts on the ground” and second-guessing Trump’s “military judgments” as commander in chief.
On Saturday, the Chicago-based 7th Circuit paused part of Perry’s order, saying that Trump could federalise the National Guard within Illinois for now. That unsigned order left in place Perry’s block on troops being deployed.
The order also said that troops already in Illinois could remain there, writing that National Guard members “do not need to return to their home states unless further ordered by a court to do so”.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.