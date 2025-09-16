Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Appeals court allows Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to keep her job

Justin Jouvenal
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook. Photo / Getty Images

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook. Photo / Getty Images

A divided federal appeals court today ruled Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook can keep her job, turning aside an appeal by the Trump Administration that sought to fire her before the central bank’s key meeting this week on setting interest rates.

The Trump Administration was expected to quickly appeal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save