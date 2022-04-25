The Apia village mayor was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic incident. Photo / RNZ Pacific, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia

By RNZ

The village mayor of Apia in Samoa, Tuiletufuga Fritz Tuiavi'i, was arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic incident.

He also faces fines for breaching the State of Emergency Orders by being on the streets during the curfew hours when arrested on Thursday.

Acting Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said the mayor was stopped at a police checkpoint but drove off.

He said Tuiletufuga was chased by police before crashing into street lights in Vaimoso, after which he was breath tested, charged and taken into custody for the night.

But Tuiletufuga said he was not chased by police, and that he had stopped at the checkpoint for a period, before driving off.

Tuiletufuga told Radio Polynesia he was out at that hour after he'd received a complaint about people drinking in the Tufuiopa Cemetery.