Any attempts by Iran to recover the stockpile would almost certainly be detected, the source said

By David E. Sanger
New York Times·
7 mins to read

In an image provided by Maxar Technologies the destroyed buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology Centre, after it was hit by United States airstrikes, in Isfahan, Iran, on June 22. Israel has concluded that some of Iran’s underground stockpile of near-bomb-grade enriched uranium survived American and Israeli attacks in June and may be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers, according to a senior Israeli official. Satellite image / Maxar Technologies via the New York Times

Israel has concluded that some of Iran’s underground stockpile of near-bomb-grade enriched uranium survived American and Israeli attacks last month and may be accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers, according to a senior Israeli official.

The senior official also said that Israel had begun moving towards military action against Iran late

