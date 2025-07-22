Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anxious parents face tough choices on AI, from concern at what it might do to fear of their kids missing out

By Thomas Urbain
AFP·
4 mins to read

Many parents navigate between fear of AI and their children missing out. Photo / 123RF

Many parents navigate between fear of AI and their children missing out. Photo / 123RF

When it comes to AI, many parents navigate between fear of the unknown and fear of their children missing out.

“It’s really hard to predict anything over five years,” said Adam Tal, an Israeli marketing executive and father of two boys aged 7 and 9, when describing the post-generative AI

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save