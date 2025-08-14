The paramedic told Coroner Catherine Wood that Kate had denied that a mass on Paloma’s chest could be cancer, instead saying she was choking on food.

When later questioned by Paloma’s twin brother Gabriel, Bass added: “I believe we had to be quite firm at some points … had to ask for quiet while administering care to your sister”.

Paloma, from Uckfield, East Sussex, later died at the hospital in Brighton after suffering a heart attack caused by her tumour.

The inquest has previously heard that the mass in her chest was compressing her airways and could have caused the cardiac arrest.

Anti-medicine views

Paloma’s brothers blame their mother’s anti-medicine views for their sister’s death.

Kate was struck off as a nurse in 2021 after the Nursing and Midwifery Council committee found she had spread Covid misinformation that “put the public at a significant risk of harm”.

She denies responsibility for her daughter’s death and has blamed doctors for it.

The inquest also heard that Kate did not immediately call the emergency services when her daughter collapsed.

She instead called a friend and only called 999 when the friend arrived at the house.

Asked if this could have contributed to her death, Karen Clarke, a paramedic at the South East Coast Ambulance Service, told the inquest: “It’s difficult to say. You always recommend someone calling 999 straight away.”

Paloma began to have chest pains and breathing difficulties not long after graduating in 2023.

She and Ander Harris, her boyfriend, went to Maidstone Hospital, Kent, where doctors diagnosed her with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Doctors told her she had an 80% chance of recovering from the cancer if she undertook chemotherapy.

The inquest continues.