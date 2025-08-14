Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anti-vax mother ‘kept interrupting’ medics trying to save daughter’s life, inquest hears

By Tim Sigsworth
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Paloma Shemirani, 23, collapsed at home from cancer and died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on July 24, 2024, after declining the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Photo / Facebook

Paloma Shemirani, 23, collapsed at home from cancer and died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on July 24, 2024, after declining the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Photo / Facebook

The mother of a Cambridge graduate who died after refusing chemotherapy “kept interrupting” paramedics trying to save her life, an inquest has heard.

Paloma Shemirani, 23, died at Royal Sussex County Hospital on July 24, 2024, after declining the treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kay “Kate” Shemirani, her mother, rose to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save