Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak in the 47-year record

AFP
3 mins to read

This year, the Antarctic winter sea ice appeared to peak on September 17 at 17.81 million sqkm, according to preliminary figures by the United States National Snow and Ice Data Centre at the University of Colorado Boulder. Photo / 123rf

Antarctica’s winter sea ice has hit its third-lowest peak in nearly half a century of satellite monitoring, researchers said, highlighting the growing influence of climate change on the planet’s southern pole.

Each year during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, the ocean around Antarctica freezes hundreds of kilometres beyond the continent, with

