But “what seems to be happening is that warmth from the global ocean is now mixing into the water that’s closest to Antarctica” - meaning that climate change finally caught up with the southern continent’s frozen seas.
Floating sea ice does not add to sea level when it melts.
But its retreat does replace white surfaces that reflect almost all of the sun’s energy back into space with deep blue water, which absorbs the same amount instead.
The sea ice also acts as a stabilising buffer - protecting the Antarctic Ice Sheet from entering the ocean and amplifying sea level rise by reducing the impact of waves before they reach the coast and lessening the effect of winds over the ocean.
On the other hand, it also triggers a competing effect.
“We may see more snowfall in Antarctica, because the humid air over the ocean would be closer to the coast ... storms that arrive over the ice sheet would carry more moisture and therefore produce more snowfall over the continent, and that offsets sea level rise,” said Stamos.
He added, however, that while increased snowfall could offset destabilisation effects for decades, over longer timescales past records show that when the climate stays warmer, the ice sheet shrinks.
The Antarctic Ice Sheet holds enough land ice to raise seas high enough to inundate low-lying coastlines around the world, though such a catastrophic impact would likely unfold over centuries.
Ninety per cent of the heat generated by human-caused global warming is soaked up by oceans.
-Agence France-Presse