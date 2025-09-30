This year, the Antarctic winter sea ice appeared to peak on September 17 at 17.81 million sqkm, according to preliminary figures by the United States National Snow and Ice Data Centre at the University of Colorado Boulder. Photo / 123rf

Antarctica’s winter sea ice has hit its third-lowest peak in nearly half a century of satellite monitoring, researchers said, highlighting the growing influence of climate change on the planet’s southern pole.

Each year during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, the ocean around Antarctica freezes hundreds of kilometres beyond the continent, with the maximum reach usually observed in September or October, before the thawing cycle begins.

This year, the ice appeared to peak on September 17 at 17.81 million sqkm, according to preliminary figures by the United States National Snow and Ice Data Centre at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The 2025 maximum ranks as the third lowest in the 47-year record, behind the all-time low in 2023 and the second-lowest in 2024 - but still well below the historic normal.

Senior research scientist Ted Scambos at CU Boulder told AFP that until 2016, measurements of Antarctic sea ice showed “an erratic but slight increase over time”.