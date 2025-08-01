Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Antarctic leopard seals perform unique songs for hours, study finds

By Daniel Lawler
AFP·
3 mins to read

Male leopard seals sing songs structured like nursery rhymes. Photo / Jamie Quirk

Male leopard seals sing songs structured like nursery rhymes. Photo / Jamie Quirk

When male leopard seals dive down into icy Antarctic waters, they sing songs structured like nursery rhymes in performances that can last up to 13 hours, scientists say.

An Australian-led team of researchers compared the complexity of the songs composed by the aquatic mammals to those of other animals –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save