Annabel Goldsmith remembered as the heart of London’s high society

Nicky Haslam
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Lady Annabel Goldsmith and Nicky Haslam, at a Tatler Magazine party at Tramps Nightclub in London, on November 7, 2001. Photo / Getty Images

I was sitting next to my old friend Annabel Goldsmith last month at Hum Fleming and Zac Goldsmith’s wedding.

I was suddenly very close to her, and I realised an extraordinary thing (when you’re near to somebody, you see something in them that you don’t see from a distance).

