Angelina Jolie voices concern over freedom of expression in the US

Angelina Jolie has expressed concern over threats to free expression in the United States. Photo / Getty Images

American actor Angelina Jolie says she no longer recognises her country, voicing concern over threats to free expression while presenting her latest film at Spain’s San Sebastián film festival.

Her comments come as worries grow over free speech in the United States, after President Donald Trump’s crackdown on critical media and the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show over comments on the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

“I love my country, but I don’t at this time recognise my country,” Jolie said when asked if she feared for freedom of speech in the United States.

“Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous,” she added.