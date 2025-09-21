Angelina Jolie has expressed concern over threats to free expression in the United States. Photo / Getty Images
American actor Angelina Jolie says she no longer recognises her country, voicing concern over threats to free expression while presenting her latest film at Spain’s San Sebastián film festival.
Her comments come as worries grow over free speech in the United States, after President Donald Trump’s crackdown on criticalmedia and the recent suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show over comments on the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.
“I love my country, but I don’t at this time recognise my country,” Jolie said when asked if she feared for freedom of speech in the United States.
“Anything, anywhere, that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms and, from anyone, I think is very dangerous,” she added.
“These are very, very heavy times we’re all living in together.”
Jolie, 50, was in San Sebastian to promote Couture, directed by French film-maker Alice Winocour, which is competing for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Shell.
She plays Maxine Walker, an American film director facing divorce and a serious illness while navigating Paris Fashion Week and embarking on a romance with a colleague, played by French actor Louis Garrel.
The Oscar-winning actor – honoured in 1999 for her role in Girl, Interrupted – said she related personally to the struggles of her latest character.