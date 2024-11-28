Home / World

Angela Merkel exclusive: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and me

By Decca Aitkenhead
The Times·
20 mins to read

In a rare interview, the former German chancellor tells Decca Aitkenhead how her ‘certain ambition for power’ kept her in the top job for 16 years.

When Angela Merkel steps into the room, the sensation I experience feels a lot like the one that people used to report after meeting Queen Elizabeth II. The diminutive 70-year-old cuts a timeless figure, disorientatingly familiar, and her demeanour is low-wattage - but the impact is electrifying. It’s as if living history has just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World