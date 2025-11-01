Advertisement
Andrew used diplomatic role to solicit 40 prostitutes on Thailand trip, report claims

Prince Andrew (pictured in Thailand in 1999) allegedly engaged prostitutes while serving as a trade envoy in Thailand. Photo / Thierry Falise, Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

New allegations suggest Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, solicited prostitutes while representing the royal family in Thailand.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie made the explosive claims on the October 29 episode of the Daily Mail podcast Deep Dive, according to Page Six.

The author of Andrew’s unauthorised biography,

