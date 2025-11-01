Prince Andrew (pictured in Thailand in 1999) allegedly engaged prostitutes while serving as a trade envoy in Thailand. Photo / Thierry Falise, Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

New allegations suggest Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, solicited prostitutes while representing the royal family in Thailand.

Royal historian Andrew Lownie made the explosive claims on the October 29 episode of the Daily Mail podcast Deep Dive, according to Page Six.

The author of Andrew’s unauthorised biography, Lownie detailed how the King’s younger brother embarked on a two-week Thai holiday in 2001, describing him as “chasing lots and lots of women” at the time.

“He uses the excuse of his role as trade envoy, paid for by the taxpayer, to go off on these trips, but he always puts in two weeks of ‘private time’. So, we pay for his holiday and then he goes off and does things.”

Andrew was once known as “Randy Andy” in the tabloids, and Lownie alleged that on a visit to honour King Rama IX’s birthday, Andrew had 40 prostitutes brought to his hotel room over four days.