“A European Arrest Warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

“However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Involved in other criminal proceedings

Romanian authorities are investigating separate allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang.

The brothers deny all the charges in Romania and the UK.

Judges in Romania previously ruled the two men could be sent back to Britain after criminal proceedings in the Eastern European country.

Tate is also being sued by four other women, after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute in 2019.

Lawyer Matt Jury, representing those women, said: “We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition.

“At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too.”

Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist who first appeared on Big Brother in 2016, but rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, regularly tells his followers that women belong in the kitchen and owe their male partners service.

The former professional kickboxer has since built up a large online following, giving tips to men on how to be successful and urging them to reject feminism.

Academics have previously warned that Tate and other “manosphere” influencers have increased misogyny among schoolboys, with pupils using them “to justify harassment or derogation of women”.