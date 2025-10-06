In September, Egyptian police said they arrested a museum employee and three alleged accomplices after a priceless ancient gold bracelet was stolen from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, sold for about US$4000 and then melted down.
The 3000-year-old bracelet, a gold band adorned with lapis lazuli beads, dated back to the reign of Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty (1070-945 BC).
The theft and smuggling of antiquities are common in Egypt, with several high-profile cases recorded.
Last month, an Egyptian man was sentenced to six months in jail in the United States for smuggling nearly 600 looted artefacts onto the international market.
The latest incident comes ahead of the anticipated November 1 opening of Egypt’s new Grand Egyptian Museum, a major cultural project near the Giza Pyramids that has been years in the making.
-Agence France-Presse