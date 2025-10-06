The Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara, Egypt. Photo / NZ Herald

Ancient tablet at least 4000 years old disappears from Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis

A limestone tablet dating back more than 4000 years has disappeared from Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis, authorities said today, weeks after a gold bracelet was stolen from the national museum.

In a statement, the Antiquities Ministry announced “the disappearance of an ancient tablet from the tomb of Khenti Ka in the Saqqara archaeological area”.

“All necessary legal procedures have been taken and the case has been referred to the public prosecution for investigation,” it added.

The tablet was found in a tomb from the sixth dynasty of ancient Egypt (circa 2345- 2181 BC), the ministry said.

Discovered in the 1950s, the tomb was used to store antiquities and had been closed since 2019, it added.