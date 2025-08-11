Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Analysts note symbolism that Alaska was once part of Russia, before the US bought it

By Francesca Ebel and Catherine Belton
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki in July 2018. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki in July 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Russian officials and commentators crowed about landing a summit between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump on Friday in Alaska, the first time the Russian leader has been invited to the United States outside the United Nations since 2007.

And it is apparently without the Kremlin having made any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save