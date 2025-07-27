Advertisement
Analysis: Trump’s ‘vanity project’ will be renovated using funds diverted from Pentagon programme

By David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland on July 25. To hide the cost of renovating the plane Qatar donated to President Trump, the Air Force appears to have tucked it inside an over-budget, behind-schedule nuclear modernisation programme. Photo / Tierney L. Cross, the New York Times

Analysis by David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt

Donald Trump makes no secret of his displeasure over the cost of renovating the Federal Reserve headquarters — around US$2.5 billion ($4b), or even higher by the United States President’s accounting.

Getting the White House to discuss another of Washington’s expensive renovation projects, the cost of refurbishing a “free” Air

