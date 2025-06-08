Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Analysis: Return of wrongly deported man raises questions about Trump’s views of justice

By Alan Feuer
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Cesar Abrego Garcia, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's brother, and his mother, Cecilia, listen as Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat of Maryland, speaks at a news conference following his trip to El Salvador on April 18. Photo / Allison Bailey, the New York Times

Cesar Abrego Garcia, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia's brother, and his mother, Cecilia, listen as Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat of Maryland, speaks at a news conference following his trip to El Salvador on April 18. Photo / Allison Bailey, the New York Times

When Attorney-General Pam Bondi announced on Saturday NZT that Kilmar Abrego Garcia had been returned to the United States to face criminal charges after being wrongfully deported to a prison in El Salvador, she sought to portray the move as the White House dutifully upholding the rule of law.

“This,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World