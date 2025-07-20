Advertisement
Analysis: Infidelity, public meltdowns, and bad parenting are all ripe for on-camera viral moments

By Tatum Hunter
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A 'kiss cam' moment at a Coldplay concert has spiralled into a full-blown scandal. Photo / TikTok

Analysis by Tatum Hunter

Gone are the days when you could have an affair or yell at a flight attendant or bully your neighbours in peace.

In the internet age, the cameras are always rolling, and people’s worst moments draw millions of eyeballs as online audiences flock to weigh in.

Such is the

