Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Analysis: Conflict has erupted over meaning of Maga, sparked by fears of US war role

By Jess Bidgood
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Photo / Ludovic Marin, AFP

US President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Photo / Ludovic Marin, AFP

Tucker Carlson set the trap, and Senator Ted Cruz walked right into it.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Carlson, the former Fox News host and a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, asked the Texas Republican, who has become a stalwart supporter of the president’s evolving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World