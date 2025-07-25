Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Analysis: Columbia and Penn made Trump deals, more universities could be next

By Alan Blinder
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Students walk through the University of Pennsylvania campus. Trump officials hope deals with two Ivy League schools create a template that others, including Harvard, Princeton, Brown, Cornell and Northwestern, will follow. File photo / Rachel Wisniewski, the New York Times

Students walk through the University of Pennsylvania campus. Trump officials hope deals with two Ivy League schools create a template that others, including Harvard, Princeton, Brown, Cornell and Northwestern, will follow. File photo / Rachel Wisniewski, the New York Times

Analysis by Alan Blinder

White House officials have reached deals with two Ivy League universities and are now armed with a proven strategy to pressure other schools to rewrite their policies and reorient campus politics.

First, they strip away hundreds of millions of dollars in research funding, based on vague accusations that a university

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save