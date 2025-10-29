A Palestinian boy carrying belongings walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City on October 27. Photo / Omar Al-Qattaa, AFP
The restaurant Kanaan, in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood, opened in2015 as a radical experiment, a barrier-breaking partnership between Oz Ben David - an Israeli Jew from a “very right-wing” settler family - and Jalil Dabit, a progressive Palestinian Christian.
At least that’s how the world chose to seeit. Ben David and Dabit insist they were just trying to make great hummus.
Whether it was their message of hope or the texture of their tahini, people flocked to Kanaan. There was laudatorymedia coverage. Crowds packed the place for musical and other performances.Ben David and Dabit landed a book deal.
Then Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and Kanaan became a political lightning rod.
Defenders of the Palestinians accused Dabit of treachery for working with an Israeli and slammed the restaurant for not labelling Israel’s actions a genocide.
Vandals broke into the restaurant in July 2024, smashing bottles and furniture and smearing faeces on the walls.
Social media attacks on Ben David and Dabit grew more virulent. Performing artists reported being blacklisted by other venues if they performed at Kanaan.
Business declined by more than half.
And so, this summer, Ben David and Dabit made an announcement. “Kanaan is in danger,” they wrote on Instagram, and unless business picked up dramatically, they would soon shut it down.
‘We found ourselves suddenly alone’
Ben David grew up in an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and on a kibbutz in the Golan Heights. His father was a general in the special forces of the Israeli militaryand later became a police officer.
“I was literally a teenager who from ’93 to ’95 was going every Saturday to Jerusalem, protesting against the Oslo agreement,” Ben David said, referring to the peace accords that established a degree of Palestinian self-governance.
Dabit was born in Ramla, a mixed Israeli city of Jews and Arabs. A self-described Palestinian Arab, he went to a predominantly Jewish school.
“I was surrounded by Jewish Israelis,” he said in a phone interview from Ramla, where he’s spent time with family since the war broke out. “I know their narrative, and I know their fears.”
He came from a family of restaurateurs. When he was 12, he started working at Samir, a restaurant founded by his grandfather and run by his father. Hummus was a major part of his heritage and upbringing.
“On the other hand, there is me, who made hummus maybe one time for his friends,” Ben David said.
For their first event, in typical Berlin fashion, they illegally took over an abandoned building for a celebration of hummus, fashion and peace.
They expected a couple of hundred guests. More than 1000 came, Ben David said. Their second event drew 3000, plus what Ben David described as “left-wing” protesters against “the normalisation of Jalil and me.”
The police and fire departments showed up. So did the press.
“Everyone had this Cinderella story in his head,” Ben David said. “And we kept saying, no, it’s only business. It’s just business. We don’t mix politics. It’s not relevant.”
“I didn’t want to say we are Israeli-Palestinian,” Dabit said. “We are serving the best hummus in town.”
They launched a restaurant and named it Kanaan (Canaan in German), the historical“promised land” of the Jews and Palestinians.
Ben David gathered friends from the media in front of the restaurant and announced that Kanaan would reopen.
“We will not surrender to fear,” he recalled saying. “We will not let the terrorists win. We will not give them what they want the most. They wanted to take the hope. From now on, Kanaan will be the temple of hope.”
The hummus shop that oncesought to transcend politics got more political.
It hosted peace events, worked with school groups, and scheduled LGBTQ+ events and drag brunches. Business was strong, but expenses were high.
Muslim and Jewish musicians and dancers were paid generously to perform there. While other restaurants often paid refugee employees less than minimum wage, Ben David said, he wanted to compensate them like Tim Raue - Berlin’s most famous restaurateur - paid his chefs.
To make the numbers work, Ben David said, Kanaan needed a “Berghain queue of people,” referring to the renowned Berlin club where people wait hours in line, sometimes to be turned away at the door for no apparent reason.
Since World War II, Germany has worked to make amends for the Holocaust, partly through staunch support of Israel. Chancellor Angela Merkel declared in 2008 that protecting Israel’s security was part of Germany’s “Staatsräson”, or “reason of state”. Subsequent chancellors reaffirmed that stance.
The mounting casualties in Gaza opened up divisions in Germany, with supporters of Palestinian autonomy, especially younger Germans, accusing the Government of being too slow to rethink Germany’s unwavering support for Israel.
The 27-nation European Union determined that Israel had violated human rights obligations and weighed sanctions and a suspension of trade.
France and Britain, among other countries, announced plans to recognise Palestine as a state. Germany held back, and when it finally suspended some arms shipments to Israel in August, members of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s centre-right party openly rebelled.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, writers and artists complained of crackdowns and censorship by German officials and institutions. A country that had long stood in broad - if never total - solidarity with Israel was increasingly torn apart by the suffering in Gaza.
“The rift in Germany didn’t emerge sometime after Oct. 7; it emerged in Germany on October 7,” said Max Lucks, a member of the German parliament and the Green Party’s spokesman for human rights. “Starting on that day, we’ve experienced this unbelievable division.”
German media reported that the country’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, sent his staff to dine at Kanaan - which a spokesman for Steinmeier denied, while adding, “This does not affect the President’s appreciation for Kanaan”. He noted that Ben David and Dabit were invited to the presidential palace in November 2023.
A month after the plea for help, however, Ben David’s assessment was tepid. “It’s still very shaky and risky,” he said.
The Gaza ceasefire announcement this month gave Ben David hope that “we can foster meaningful dialogue and recognise our shared humanity”.
His relief was more personal than professional. The number of diners has continued to decline, leaving the future in doubt.
If the restaurant is forced to close, Dabit and Ben David said they plan to keep Kanaan alive - at least as a pop-up business, and as an idea.
“We’re not making the restaurant just for making hummus,” Dabit said. “We have a mission to try to bring people together, no matter which background. It’s not easy. … You need to have guts to do what we’re doing.”