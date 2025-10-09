Advertisement
Premium
An Irish factory town prospered with China. Now, its ‘jewel in the crown’ is leaving

Alexandra Stevenson
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Tim Hanley at his dairy farm, near a Nestle factory to which he provided milk for infant formula sold in China, in Askeaton, Ireland, on August 1. Photo / Paulo Nunes Dos Santos, The New York Times

The powder was so lucrative that some people here called it cocaine.

The men and women making pricey infant formula for Chinese babies at a factory in Askeaton, a small town in the southwestern Irish county of Limerick, had helped to turn around the fortunes of a place long overlooked.

