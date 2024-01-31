Voyager 2023 media awards
An explorer believes he found Amelia Earhart’s plane. Experts aren’t convinced

New York Times
By Michael Levenson
5 mins to read
Amelia Earhart stands next to a Lockheed Electra 10E, before her last flight in 1937 from Oakland, California. Photo / AP

A robotics company captured a sonar image that its chief executive believes shows Earhart’s long-lost plane at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Archaeologists say it’s too early to know.

It is one of the

