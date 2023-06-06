Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

An amateur sleuth heads to the mountains in search of the Zodiac killer’s tracks

New York Times
By Thomas Fuller
5 mins to read
An aerial view of the rock formation Fayçal Ziraoui spotted in the Sierra Nevada. Photo / Faycal Ziraoui via The New York Times

An aerial view of the rock formation Fayçal Ziraoui spotted in the Sierra Nevada. Photo / Faycal Ziraoui via The New York Times

Late last year, Fayçal Ziraoui, a French-Moroccan business consultant, was at his home in the Paris suburbs scrolling through satellite pictures of the Sierra Nevada when he came across an image that startled him.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World