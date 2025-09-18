Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

Amid Gaza City assault, rifts grow between Netanyahu and his security chiefs

Analysis by
Isabel Kershner
New York Times·
7 mins to read

The al-Mawasi camp for displaced Palestinians near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on September 17. As Israel expands its war in Gaza, decision-making has become increasingly concentrated in the hands of one person: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

The al-Mawasi camp for displaced Palestinians near Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on September 17. As Israel expands its war in Gaza, decision-making has become increasingly concentrated in the hands of one person: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Israel’s advance on Gaza City is not only dividing the Israeli public but also showcasing extraordinary discord between the military leadership and the elected government at a time of crisis.

Top military and security officials have been at odds with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over three critical policies: taking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save