Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

American woman convicted in Birmingham assassination attempt

By Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Aimee Betro was convicted of attempting to assassinate Sikander Ali in Birmingham, England. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Betro was convicted of attempting to assassinate Sikander Ali in Birmingham, England. Photo / Getty Images

When Sikander Ali pulled up in the driveway of his family home in a quiet cul-de-sac in the suburbs of Birmingham, England, he did not notice a woman with her face covered, parked in a dark Mercedes opposite the house.

As he began to open his car door, the veiled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save