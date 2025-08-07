American trophy hunter Asher Watkins, 52, was gored to death by a Cape buffalo in South Africa. Photo / Asher Watkins

American trophy hunter Asher Watkins, 52, was gored to death by a Cape buffalo in South Africa. Photo / Asher Watkins

A millionaire American trophy hunter has been gored to death by a Cape buffalo while he was on a hunting trip in South Africa.

Asher Watkins, 52, was killed almost instantly when the hulking bovine – one of the “big five” most desired animals to see on safari – charged at him. It’s unclear whether the animal escaped.

Hans Vermaak said on behalf of trip organiser CV Safaris that Watkins was killed almost instantly in a “sudden and unprovoked attack” by the animal, which can run at speeds of more than 55km/h and weigh more than 900kg.

The millionaire ranch trader was on the second day of a hunting safari, which reportedly cost US$10,000 ($16,800), with a professional hunter and a tracker in Limpopo province.

Vermaak said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.