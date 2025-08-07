American trophy hunter Asher Watkins, 52, was gored to death by a Cape buffalo in South Africa. Photo / Asher Watkins
A millionaire American trophy hunter has been gored to death by a Cape buffalo while he was on a hunting trip in South Africa.
Asher Watkins, 52, was killed almost instantly when the hulking bovine – one of the “big five” most desired animals to see on safari – chargedat him. It’s unclear whether the animal escaped.
Hans Vermaak said on behalf of trip organiser CV Safaris that Watkins was killed almost instantly in a “sudden and unprovoked attack” by the animal, which can run at speeds of more than 55km/h and weigh more than 900kg.
The millionaire ranch trader was on the second day of a hunting safari, which reportedly cost US$10,000 ($16,800), with a professional hunter and a tracker in Limpopo province.
Vermaak said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.
She added: “In a moment of fearlessness as he lived his life, he met the challenge head-on, leaving this world a man of courage, faith and adventure.”
Watkins ran Watkins Ranch Group, a real estate ranch business, which sells exclusive multimillion-dollar ranches across Texas and Oklahoma in the US.
Cape buffaloes, also known as “black death” and recognised by their distinctive curved horns, are widely considered the most dangerous of the “big five” to hunt on foot.
Despite their size – they can measure up to 1.67m – their dark, shaggy brown coats make them well camouflaged in safari thickets, according to experts.
According to the CV Safari website: “No species on the planet has a more fearsome reputation than a Cape buffalo” and they are “responsible for several deaths and many injuries to hunters each year”.
It adds: “The buffalo is regarded as the most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa … [they] can absorb astounding amounts of lead even when shots are well placed and a charging buffalo comes at an alarming speed. Cool nerves and a steady hand are crucial.”