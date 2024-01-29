Police were called to the child’s home in Princeton and found the mother, Kelly Black, had been fatally shot. Photo / Getty Images

An amber alert has been issued for a 5-year-old western Kentucky girl police believe is with her father, who is suspected of killing her mother.

Police were called to the child’s home in Princeton and found her mother, Kelly Black, had been fatally shot, Kentucky State Police said.

The girl was believed to be with her father, Byron Black, who has an arrest warrant issued for murder in the slaying of Kelly Black, police said. The man and girl have not been heard from since Friday, according to the alert.

Black, 42, was described as a 1.8m-tall white male with brown hair and eyes. He was suspected to be armed and dangerous, police said. Lela Black is described as 18kg with brown hair and eyes. They are believed to be travelling in a white 1996 Chevrolet Silverado with California plates, the alert says.