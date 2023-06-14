Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on Koru in Portofino, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are seen on Koru in Portofino, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez have been spotted aboard their multi-million dollar superyacht Koru as they continue to enjoy a Mediterranean escape.

The pair were photographed holidaying at Portofino in Italy, with Bezos taking snaps of a bikini-clad Sanchez onboard the giant yacht while enjoying the northern summer.

They flew into Europe by private jet and were first seen on the deck of the floating mansion on May 18, according to the Daily Mail.

Bezos, 59, is the third richest person in the world, with a net worth of $242 billion, according to Forbes.

Former news anchor Sanchez, 53, has been with Bezos since at least January 2019 - the date when the National Enquirer exposed the pair’s affair.

Bezos and then-wife MacKenzie Scott separated after 25 years of marriage shortly after.

Bezos and Scott finalised their divorce in April 2019 - the same month that Sanchez ended her marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos co-parents his four children with Scott, while Sanchez is mother to two teenagers and a 22-year-old son.

The superyacht Koru, given a Maori name by the billionaire meaning new beginnings and continuity, is valued at an astonishing $813 million. The yacht was delivered to the Amazon tycoon in April. Koru also has a 74m support vessel Abeona valued at $122m.

Koru is a massive 127m long triple-masted schooner with an on-deck pool, movie theatre and is the ultimate in luxury. It is the second-largest sailing ship in the world.

Koru took several years to build, with the process encountering controversy in 2022 after the vessel couldn’t fit under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands by Oceanco. The masts were eventually detached and attached downstream in Rotterdam harbour.

Bezos and Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal in May in Ibiza, Spain.

The craft Abeona is for carrying ATVs, supercars, seaplanes, motorcycles, smaller boats and crew, according to Luxuo.











