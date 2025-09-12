Germany said it would “extend and expand” its participation in Nato’s Air Policing programme, to provide more cover to Polish airspace.
Its Defence Ministry said it would double the number of Eurofighter jets deployed to four and extend their mission by three months to the end of the year.
And French President Emmanuel Macron announced in a post on X that France would “deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of Nato’s Eastern Flank together with our Allies.”
The UN Security Council’s South Korean presidency announced it would hold an emergency meeting to discuss Warsaw’s claim of a “violation of Polish airspace by Russia”.
Border security boosted
Stray Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of Nato members including Poland several times since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Polish officials said on this occasion drones violated its airspace 19 times. There were no casualties and the damage was limited - a house and a car were destroyed.
Poland’s National Security Council met today and the defence minister was expected to brief parliament on the latest findings.
Poland boosted its security, closing air traffic along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine to civilian flights up to an altitude of 3km until December 9.
The PAZP air traffic control agency announced that drones would also be banned.
The country had already announced ramped-up measures on the Belarus border to cope with military drills the country is carrying out with its ally Russia between September 12 and 16.
The few open border crossings with Belarus were to be closed from tomorrow due to the Zapad (“West”) drills.
Reacting to the closure, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a statement urged Poland “to consider the consequences of such destructive steps and to review its decision as soon as possible”.
The border closure was to “justify a policy of further escalating tensions in the centre of Europe”, she added.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned yesterday that the drone raid marked an unprecedented escalation of tension with Russia.
Poland is a major supporter of Ukraine and hosts more than one million Ukrainian refugees. It is also a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the country.
-Agence France-Presse