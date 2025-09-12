Germany is deploying four Eurofighter jets to cover Polish airspace. Photo / Getty Images

France and Germany moved to bolster defence of Polish airspace today as the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting to discuss Warsaw’s accusation that Moscow launched a drone raid on its territory.

Poland branded the incident, which prompted Polish and Nato forces to shoot down several drones on Tuesday to Wednesday, a deliberate “unprecedented” attack on the country, Nato, and the European Union.

Moscow denied targeting the country and said there was no evidence the drones were Russian. The drones intruded as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine as part of an ongoing offensive there following its 2022 invasion.

United States President Donald Trump, who has been trying unsuccessfully to broker a halt to the war in Ukraine, told reporters today that the alleged incursion may have happened by “mistake”.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki warned today during a visit to an airbase in western Poland that the incident was “an attempt to test the mechanism of action within Nato and our readiness to respond”.