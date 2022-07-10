Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassination stuns world. Video / CBS News

Police believe the man who allegedly killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had made attempts to kill people previously using his homemade gun.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has been named the key suspect in the assassination of Abe, who died from blood loss due to a gunshot wound. An autopsy revealed that a bullet entered Abe's upper left arm before impacting an artery under his collarbone.

According to Japan's public broadcaster, police believe Yamagami had "a grudge" against an unnamed religious organisation, which he believed Abe had "close ties with".

Investigators believe the man previously attempted to kill a senior member of the organisation, and also recently test-fired his homemade weapon at a facility linked to the group. Despite this, investigators have been hesitant to share an official motive behind the attack.

Local news agency Kyodo News also reported Yamagami's mother was a "longtime believer" of the group.

Authorities also say the unemployed man had considered using explosives prior to carrying out the shooting.

Yamagami reportedly told investigators he had considered the method during Abe's appearance in the Okayama prefecture the day before.

"I was thinking about killing the former prime minister there (Okayama), but I saw that there were admission procedures at the entrance and I felt it would be difficult to get in," he reportedly told officers.

Attendees at the venue were required to write their name and address prior to taking part in the event, however no records of Yamagami's presence were recorded.

Fumio Kishida, second left, speaks after placing a red paper rose on an LDP candidate's name, to indicate a victory. Photo / AP

LDP draws huge win after Abe death

Since Abe's death, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has been projected to remain the ruling party following the election.

While Abe had resigned as Prime Minister in August 2020 due to health concerns, he continued to be an influential powerbroker within the party.

At the weekend, the leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Kenta Izumi, conceded defeat, adding "voters did not want to switch from the LDP and entrust us with running the government".

The LDP/Komeito coalition are projected to win two-thirds, or a total of 87 seats in the Upper House.

This also includes the prefecture of Nara, where Abe was killed last week. At the time he was making a roadside speech on behalf of LDP member Kei Satō, who was seeking re-election for the House of Councillors.