Alleged killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon pleads not guilty

news.com.au
2 mins to read

Beau Lamarre-Condon (inset) denies the charges over the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Photo / Supplied

In Australia, alleged killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon will fight charges that he murdered his former partner and the man’s new boyfriend.

It comes more than a year and a half after the brutal alleged killings.

Lamarre-Condon, 29, was charged with the murder of Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and Baird’s

