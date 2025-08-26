Beau Lamarre-Condon (inset) denies the charges over the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Photo / Supplied
In Australia, alleged killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon will fight charges that he murdered his former partner and the man’s new boyfriend.
It comes more than a year and a half after the brutal alleged killings.
Lamarre-Condon, 29, was charged with the murder of Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and Baird’sboyfriend, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.
Lamarre-Condon is accused of using his police firearm to kill the couple at a house in the Sydney suburb of Paddington before placing their bodies in surfboard bags and taking them to a remote property in the New South Wales southern tablelands last February.
Lamarre-Condon appeared in court through an audiovisual link on Tuesday morning to enter not guilty pleas, with his mother, Coleen Lamarre, arriving in court to support her son.
Lamarre-Condon is now on his third set of lawyers after switching his legal team out last month.
He was arrested last February, four days after the bodies of Baird and Davies were found at a property near Goulburn.
He was charged with two counts of domestic-violence-related murder and one count of aggravated breaking and entering to commit a serious indictable offence to people there, which he is expected to plead not guilty to.