Beau Lamarre-Condon (inset) denies the charges over the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Photo / Supplied

In Australia, alleged killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon will fight charges that he murdered his former partner and the man’s new boyfriend.

It comes more than a year and a half after the brutal alleged killings.

Lamarre-Condon, 29, was charged with the murder of Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and Baird’s boyfriend, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Lamarre-Condon is accused of using his police firearm to kill the couple at a house in the Sydney suburb of Paddington before placing their bodies in surfboard bags and taking them to a remote property in the New South Wales southern tablelands last February.

Lamarre-Condon appeared in court through an audiovisual link on Tuesday morning to enter not guilty pleas, with his mother, Coleen Lamarre, arriving in court to support her son.